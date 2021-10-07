Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 43-0

No need for worry, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 43-0 shutout of Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.
Recently on September 24 , Davenport West squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered in front of Davenport West 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Cougars and the Falcons were both scoreless.
