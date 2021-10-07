 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 43-0
0 comments

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy blanks Davenport West in shutout performance 43-0

{{featured_button_text}}

No need for worry, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 43-0 shutout of Davenport West in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Recently on September 24 , Davenport West squared up on Dubuque Hempstead in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thundered in front of Davenport West 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Cougars and the Falcons were both scoreless.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News