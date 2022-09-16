Cedar Rapids Prairie exhales after close call with Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie posted a narrow 18-17 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school football on September 16.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The scoreboard showed Bettendorf with a 14-7 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie heading into the third quarter.
The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Hawks won the session and the game with a 11-3 performance.
The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Bettendorf played in a 24-6 game on October 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 2 , Bettendorf squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.