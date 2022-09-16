 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Rapids Prairie exhales after close call with Bettendorf 18-17

  • 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie posted a narrow 18-17 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school football on September 16.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Bettendorf with a 14-7 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Hawks won the session and the game with a 11-3 performance.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Bettendorf played in a 24-6 game on October 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 2 , Bettendorf squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News