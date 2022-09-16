Cedar Rapids Prairie exhales after close call with Bettendorf 18-17

Cedar Rapids Prairie posted a narrow 18-17 win over Bettendorf in Iowa high school football on September 16.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Bettendorf with a 14-7 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Hawks won the session and the game with a 11-3 performance.

