Cedar Rapids Prairie posts win at Bettendorf's expense 24-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie tipped and eventually toppled Bettendorf 24-6 on October 29 in Iowa football.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids Prairie's control showed as it carried a 7-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
