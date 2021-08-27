Cedar Rapids Prairie survives taut tilt with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 27-21

A sigh of relief filled the air in Cedar Rapids Prairie's locker room after Friday's 27-21 win against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

The Spartans turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks put the game on ice.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's position showed as it carried a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids Prairie's offense darted to a 21-7 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley authored a promising start, taking advantage of Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

