Cedar Rapids Xavier tames Eldridge North Scott's offense 17-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier sent Eldridge North Scott home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 17-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.
Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Eldridge North Scott 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Saints held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with September 17, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
