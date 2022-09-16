Cedar Rapids Xavier tames Eldridge North Scott's offense 17-0

Cedar Rapids Xavier sent Eldridge North Scott home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 17-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Cedar Rapids Xavier darted in front of Eldridge North Scott 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Saints registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Saints held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

