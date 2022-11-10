Cedar Rapids Xavier's speedy start jolts Eldridge North Scott 38-10

Cedar Rapids Xavier zipped to a quick start to key a 38-10 win over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Cedar Rapids Xavier opened with a 14-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott through the first quarter.

The Saints' offense struck in front for a 24-3 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Cedar Rapids Xavier thundered to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

