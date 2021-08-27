Central DeWitt edges Davenport Central in snug affair 30-24

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Central DeWitt didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Central 30-24 on August 27 in Iowa football.

The Sabers fended off the Blue Devils' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Central DeWitt moved ahead of Davenport Central 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt fought to an 18-7 intermission margin at Davenport Central's expense.

Davenport Central started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Central DeWitt at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.