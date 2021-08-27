 Skip to main content
Central DeWitt edges Davenport Central in snug affair 30-24
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Central DeWitt didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Central 30-24 on August 27 in Iowa football.

The Sabers fended off the Blue Devils' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Central DeWitt moved ahead of Davenport Central 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.

Central DeWitt fought to an 18-7 intermission margin at Davenport Central's expense.

Davenport Central started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Central DeWitt at the end of the first quarter.

