Central DeWitt edges Davenport Central in snug affair 30-24

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Central DeWitt didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Central 30-24 on August 27 in Iowa football.
The Sabers fended off the Blue Devils' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
Central DeWitt moved ahead of Davenport Central 24-17 as the fourth quarter started.
Central DeWitt fought to an 18-7 intermission margin at Davenport Central's expense.
Davenport Central started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Central DeWitt at the end of the first quarter.
