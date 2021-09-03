 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central DeWitt nets nifty win over Camanche 14-7
0 comments

Central DeWitt nets nifty win over Camanche 14-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Central DeWitt to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Camanche 14-7 on September 3 in Iowa football.

Central DeWitt got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Camanche controlled the pace, taking a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News