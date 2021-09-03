Central DeWitt nets nifty win over Camanche 14-7

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Central DeWitt to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Camanche 14-7 on September 3 in Iowa football.
Central DeWitt got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 8-0 to finish the game in style.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, Camanche controlled the pace, taking a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Central DeWitt drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Camanche after the first quarter.
