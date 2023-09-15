Central DeWitt broke to an early lead and topped Clinton 44-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Clinton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Central DeWitt faced off against Goose Lake Northeast.

