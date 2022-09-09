Central DeWitt sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Clinton 37-14

Central DeWitt scored early and often in a 37-14 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

Central DeWitt moved in front of Clinton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabers' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-7 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Clinton made it 30-14.

Conditioning showed as the Sabers outscored the River Kings 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

