Central DeWitt sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Clinton 37-14

Central DeWitt scored early and often in a 37-14 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.
Central DeWitt moved in front of Clinton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabers' offense breathed fire in front for a 30-7 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Clinton made it 30-14.
Conditioning showed as the Sabers outscored the River Kings 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Clinton squared off with September 10, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For more, click here.
