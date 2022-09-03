Central DeWitt sets early tone to dominate Camanche 42-24

Central DeWitt broke to an early lead and topped Camanche 42-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Central DeWitt opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.
The Sabers' offense jumped in front for a 35-12 lead over the Storm at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The Storm narrowed the gap 12-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Camanche squared off with September 3, 2021 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For more, click here.
