Central DeWitt sets early tone to dominate Camanche 42-24

Central DeWitt broke to an early lead and topped Camanche 42-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Central DeWitt opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Sabers' offense jumped in front for a 35-12 lead over the Storm at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Storm narrowed the gap 12-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

