Central DeWitt shrugs off deficit to defeat Clinton 44-28

Central DeWitt trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 44-28 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Central and Clinton took on Davenport West on August 26 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 fourth quarter.
Central DeWitt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead over Clinton.
A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Clinton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Central DeWitt 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.
