Central DeWitt shrugs off deficit to defeat Clinton 44-28

Central DeWitt trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 44-28 win over Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 6-6 fourth quarter.

Central DeWitt broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-22 lead over Clinton.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Clinton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Central DeWitt 8-6 at the end of the first quarter.

