Clinton barely gives Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant a chance in blowout victory 49-26

Clinton took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant early with a 49-26 verdict during this Iowa football game.

Clinton steamrolled in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The River Kings opened a huge 42-6 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant inched back to a 49-19 deficit.

The Panthers rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the River Kings prevailed.

