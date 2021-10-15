Clinton bounces Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in up-and-down tilt 49-7

Clinton broke out to an early lead and topped Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-7 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Clinton jumped in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The River Kings registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

The third quarter gave Clinton a 43-7 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.

