Clinton bounces Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in up-and-down tilt 49-7

Clinton broke out to an early lead and topped Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-7 on October 15 in Iowa football action.
Clinton jumped in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
The River Kings registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
The third quarter gave Clinton a 43-7 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.
Recently on October 1 , Clinton squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
