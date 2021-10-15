 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clinton bounces Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in up-and-down tilt 49-7
0 comments

Clinton bounces Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in up-and-down tilt 49-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Clinton broke out to an early lead and topped Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 49-7 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Clinton jumped in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The River Kings registered a 29-7 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

The third quarter gave Clinton a 43-7 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant.

Recently on October 1 , Clinton squared up on Fort Madison in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News