Clinton comes up short in matchup with Burlington 42-30

Burlington stretched out and finally snapped Clinton to earn a 42-30 victory during this Iowa football game.

The Grayhounds' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-12 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Grayhounds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the River Kings' 18-14 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Burlington and Clinton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Clinton squared off with Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

