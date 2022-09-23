Clinton comes up short in matchup with Burlington 42-30

Burlington stretched out and finally snapped Clinton to earn a 42-30 victory during this Iowa football game.

The Grayhounds' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-12 lead over the River Kings at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Grayhounds enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the River Kings' 18-14 advantage in the final quarter.

