 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complete command: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thwarts all counters to defeat Bettendorf 28-7
0 comments

Complete command: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy thwarts all counters to defeat Bettendorf 28-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bettendorf 28-7 on September 3 in Iowa football.

The Cougars' leg-up showed as they carried a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News