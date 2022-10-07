Complete command: East Moline United Township dominates Rock Island Alleman in convincing showing 47-6

East Moline United Township unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rock Island Alleman 47-6 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

East Moline United Township opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Panthers and the Pioneers were both scoreless.

East Moline United Township struck to a 25-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-0 final quarter, too.

