 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Complete command: East Moline United Township dominates Rock Island Alleman in convincing showing 47-6

  • 0

East Moline United Township unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rock Island Alleman 47-6 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

East Moline United Township opened with a 6-0 advantage over Rock Island Alleman through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Panthers and the Pioneers were both scoreless.

East Moline United Township struck to a 25-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 22-0 final quarter, too.

The last time East Moline United Township and Rock Island Alleman played in a 48-7 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on September 23, East Moline United Township squared off with Rock Island in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News