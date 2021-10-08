Complete command: Eldridge North Scott thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 41-7 victory over Clinton at Clinton High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead over the River Kings.

Eldridge North Scott fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at Clinton's expense.

The Lancers and the River Kings were engaged in a colossal affair at 24-0 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.