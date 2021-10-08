Complete command: Eldridge North Scott thwarts all counters to defeat Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 41-7 victory over Clinton at Clinton High on October 8 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead over the River Kings.
Eldridge North Scott fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at Clinton's expense.
The Lancers and the River Kings were engaged in a colossal affair at 24-0 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on September 24, Clinton faced off against Burlington and Eldridge North Scott took on North Liberty on September 24 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.