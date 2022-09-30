Complete command: West Branch dominates Durant in convincing showing 49-13

West Branch's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Durant during a 49-13 blowout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
West Branch darted in front of Durant 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
West Branch struck to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-6 edge.
The last time West Branch and Durant played in a 28-14 game on October 1, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
