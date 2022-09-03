Convincing fashion: Eldridge North Scott handles Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Epworth Western Dubuque during a 45-7 blowout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Eldridge North Scott opened with a 21-7 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque through the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense struck in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

