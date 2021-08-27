Davenport Assumption blanks Rock Island Alleman in shutout performance 62-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport Assumption followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 62-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Davenport Assumption took control in the third quarter with a 62-0 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.

The Knights opened an enormous 55-0 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

