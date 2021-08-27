 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Assumption blanks Rock Island Alleman in shutout performance 62-0
0 comments

Davenport Assumption blanks Rock Island Alleman in shutout performance 62-0

{{featured_button_text}}

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Davenport Assumption followed in overpowering Rock Island Alleman 62-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Davenport Assumption took control in the third quarter with a 62-0 advantage over Rock Island Alleman.

The Knights opened an enormous 55-0 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.

Davenport Assumption drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News