Davenport Assumption can't hang with Eldridge North Scott 31-14

Playing with a winning hand, Eldridge North Scott trumped Davenport Assumption 31-14 on September 9 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.
The Lancers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.
Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off with September 10, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.