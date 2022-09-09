Davenport Assumption can't hang with Eldridge North Scott 31-14

Playing with a winning hand, Eldridge North Scott trumped Davenport Assumption 31-14 on September 9 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lancers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.

