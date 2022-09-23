Davenport Assumption chalks up convincing victory over Central DeWitt 31-10

It would have taken a herculean effort for Central DeWitt to claim this one, and Davenport Assumption wouldn't allow that in a 31-10 decision on September 23 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-0 lead over Central DeWitt.

The Knights opened a monstrous 21-3 gap over the Sabers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 3-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.