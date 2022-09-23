Davenport Assumption chalks up convincing victory over Central DeWitt 31-10

It would have taken a herculean effort for Central DeWitt to claim this one, and Davenport Assumption wouldn't allow that in a 31-10 decision on September 23 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-0 lead over Central DeWitt.
The Knights opened a monstrous 21-3 gap over the Sabers at halftime.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Knights put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Sabers 3-0 in the last stanza.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt played in a 41-10 game on September 23, 2021. For more, click here.
