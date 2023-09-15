Davenport Assumption raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 30-6 win over Dubuque Wahlert during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The Knights registered a 16-6 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Dubuque Wahlert and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Dubuque Wahlert.

Recently on Sept. 1, Davenport Assumption squared off with Davenport North in a football game.

