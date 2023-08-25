Davenport Assumption unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Solon 34-7 Friday in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Davenport Assumption jumped in front of Solon 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 13-7 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-0 points differential.

The last time Solon and Davenport Assumption played in a 35-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

