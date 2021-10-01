Davenport Assumption designs winning blueprint on Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12

Riding a wave of production, Davenport Assumption dunked Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 24-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense darted to a 7-0 lead over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon at halftime.

The Knights and the Mustangs were engaged in a whopping affair at 17-0 as the fourth quarter started.

