Davenport Assumption hammers Dubuque Wahlert into submission 48-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport Assumption's 48-14 throttling of Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 2.
The Knights matched the Golden Eagles' offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
Davenport Assumption's supremacy showed as it carried a 41-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Knights' offense stomped on to a 27-0 lead over the Golden Eagles at halftime.
Davenport Assumption opened with a 6-0 advantage over Dubuque Wahlert through the first quarter.
