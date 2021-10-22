 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption pulls python act on Maquoketa 42-14
Davenport Assumption showered the scoreboard with points to drown Maquoketa 42-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Knights and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . Click here for a recap

