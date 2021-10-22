Davenport Assumption pulls python act on Maquoketa 42-14

Davenport Assumption showered the scoreboard with points to drown Maquoketa 42-14 in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Knights and the Cardinals were both scoreless.
Recently on October 8 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Van Horne Benton in a football game . Click here for a recap
