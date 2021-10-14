 Skip to main content
Davenport Assumption quickly jumps on top of Vinton-Shellsburg to key victory 28-21
There was no tuning necessary, Davenport Assumption started in perfect harmony while drumming Vinton-Shellsburg with a strong start in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Recently on October 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon in a football game . Click here for a recap

Davenport Assumption opened with a 16-0 advantage over Vinton-Shellsburg through the first quarter.

Davenport Assumption's offense took charge to a 22-0 lead over Vinton-Shellsburg at the intermission.

The Knights' might showed as they carried a 22-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Vinton-Shellsburg's finishing flurry, but Davenport Assumption swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

