Davenport Assumption routs Maquoketa 42-21

Davenport Assumption turned in a thorough domination of Maquoketa 42-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 20.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.

The Knights fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.