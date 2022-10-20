 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption routs Maquoketa 42-21

  • 0

Davenport Assumption turned in a thorough domination of Maquoketa 42-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 20.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 14-7 lead over Maquoketa.

The Knights fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

The last time Davenport Assumption and Maquoketa played in a 42-14 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 7, Davenport Assumption squared off with Van Horne Benton in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News