Davenport Assumption soars over Central DeWitt 41-10

Davenport Assumption's river of points eventually washed away Central DeWitt in a 41-10 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23. .
The first quarter gave the Knights a 7-3 lead over the Sabers.
Davenport Assumption kept a 14-10 intermission margin at Central DeWitt's expense.
Davenport Assumption's rule showed as it carried a 38-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on September 10 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
