Davenport Assumption survives for narrow win over Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7

A tight-knit tilt turned in Davenport Assumption's direction just enough to squeeze past Vinton-Shellsburg 12-7 in Iowa high school football on October 14.

The Vikings took a 7-6 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Knights put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 6-0 edge in the final quarter.

