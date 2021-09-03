Davenport Central dismantles Clinton in convincing manner 48-23

Davenport Central's river of points eventually washed away Clinton in a 48-23 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
The Blue Devils enjoyed a whopping margin over the River Kings with a 34-15 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 27-15 halftime margin at the River Kings' expense.
Davenport Central opened with a 10-7 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.
