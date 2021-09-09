 Skip to main content
Davenport Central pulls python act on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7
Davenport Central's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 49-7 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .

Recently on August 27 , Davenport Central squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Davenport Central's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense thundered to a 35-7 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead over the J-Hawks.

