Davenport Central pulls python act on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 49-7

Davenport Central's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a 49-7 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa high school football matchup. .
Recently on August 27 , Davenport Central squared up on Central DeWitt in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Central's supremacy showed as it carried a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense thundered to a 35-7 lead over the J-Hawks at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead over the J-Hawks.
