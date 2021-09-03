Davenport North escapes close call with Davenport West 17-14

Davenport North upended Davenport West for a narrow 17-14 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3. .
The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 6-0 to finish the game in style.
Davenport West moved ahead by earning a 14-11 advantage over Davenport North at the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons took a 14-6 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.
Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.