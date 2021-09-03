 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport North escapes close call with Davenport West 17-14
0 comments

Davenport North escapes close call with Davenport West 17-14

{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport North upended Davenport West for a narrow 17-14 victory in Iowa high school football on September 3. .

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 6-0 to finish the game in style.

Davenport West moved ahead by earning a 14-11 advantage over Davenport North at the end of the third quarter.

The Falcons took a 14-6 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

Davenport West started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Davenport North at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News