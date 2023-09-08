Davenport North knocked off Marshalltown 35-21 on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Davenport North a 14-7 lead over Marshalltown.

The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Davenport North darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.

Recently on Aug. 25, Davenport North squared off with Davenport West in a football game.

