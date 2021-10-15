Davenport North routs Muscatine 34-13

Davenport North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 34-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Wildcats opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.

Davenport North's offense moved to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.

The Wildcats took control in the third quarter with a 28-6 advantage over the Muskies.

