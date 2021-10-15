Davenport North routs Muscatine 34-13

Davenport North showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 34-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The Wildcats opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Muskies through the first quarter.
Davenport North's offense moved to a 21-6 lead over Muscatine at halftime.
The Wildcats took control in the third quarter with a 28-6 advantage over the Muskies.
In recent action on October 1, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Hempstead and Davenport North took on Iowa City on September 30 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
