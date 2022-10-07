Davenport North tames Davenport Central's offense 39-0

Davenport North's defense was a brick wall that stopped Davenport Central cold, resulting in a 39-0 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.
Davenport North drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.
Davenport North roared to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Central faced off on October 8, 2021 at Davenport North High School. For more, click here.
