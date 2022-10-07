Davenport North tames Davenport Central's offense 39-0

Davenport North's defense was a brick wall that stopped Davenport Central cold, resulting in a 39-0 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.

Davenport North drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Davenport Central after the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Davenport North roared to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

