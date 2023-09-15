Davenport West dismissed Davenport Central by a 36-3 count on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Davenport West and Davenport Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Davenport Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Davenport West faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Central took on Muscatine on Aug. 31 at Davenport Central High School.

