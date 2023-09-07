Davenport West topped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 7 in Iowa football.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 16-14 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington took the lead 20-16 to start the final quarter.

The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Falcons won the session and the game with a 12-0 performance.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport West faced off against Davenport North.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.