Davenport West topped Cedar Rapids CR Washington 28-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 7 in Iowa football.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington started on steady ground by forging a 14-10 lead over Davenport West at the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 16-14 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington took the lead 20-16 to start the final quarter.
The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Falcons won the session and the game with a 12-0 performance.
