Davenport West narrowly edges Dubuque Hempstead in tight triumph 14-7

Davenport West eventually plied victory away from Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football on September 22.

The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

