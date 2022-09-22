Davenport West narrowly edges Dubuque Hempstead in tight triumph 14-7

Davenport West eventually plied victory away from Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 in Iowa high school football on September 22.
The start wasn't the problem for Dubuque Hempstead, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Davenport West through the end of the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.
