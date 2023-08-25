Davenport West fought ahead of Davenport North 13-6 in a close game in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

Davenport West jumped in front of Davenport North 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Davenport West and Davenport North played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.