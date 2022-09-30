Davenport West proves to be too much for Dubuque Senior 28-10

Davenport West charged Dubuque Senior and collected a 28-10 victory in Iowa high school football on September 30.

Davenport West darted in front of Dubuque Senior 15-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Falcons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-3 advantage in the frame.

