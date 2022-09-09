Davenport West wallops Waterloo West 46-20

Davenport West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waterloo West 46-20 during this Iowa football game.
Davenport West opened with a 12-8 advantage over Waterloo West through the first quarter.
The Falcons opened a slim 33-20 gap over the Wahawks at the intermission.
Davenport West charged to a 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Waterloo West and Davenport West squared off with September 10, 2021 at Waterloo West High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.