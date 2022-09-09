Davenport West wallops Waterloo West 46-20

Davenport West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waterloo West 46-20 during this Iowa football game.

Davenport West opened with a 12-8 advantage over Waterloo West through the first quarter.

The Falcons opened a slim 33-20 gap over the Wahawks at the intermission.

Davenport West charged to a 39-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

