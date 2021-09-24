Defensive dominance: Dubuque Hempstead stymies Davenport West 28-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Dubuque Hempstead stuffed Davenport West 28-0 to the tune of a shutout for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
The Mustangs darted in front of the Falcons 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Dubuque Hempstead's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Davenport West at the intermission.
Dubuque Hempstead's dominance showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense dominated a scoreless final quarter, helping Dubuque Hempstead finish off Davenport West.
