Denied; Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunts Dubuque Hempstead 35-0

No need for worry, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Dubuque Hempstead on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the second and final quarters.

The Spartans' might showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

