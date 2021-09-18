Denied; Fulton blunts Madison 42-0

Fulton unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Madison in a 42-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 18.
Fulton registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over Madison.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
Recently on September 3 , Fulton squared up on East Dubuque in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
