Denied; Fulton blunts Madison 42-0
Denied; Fulton blunts Madison 42-0

Fulton unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Madison in a 42-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 18.

Fulton registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over Madison.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

Recently on September 3 , Fulton squared up on East Dubuque in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

