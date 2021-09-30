Denied; Iowa City blunts Davenport North 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Iowa City on Thursday as it blanked Davenport North 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Little Hawks fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

The third quarter gave Iowa City a 42-0 lead over Davenport North.

Neither squad scored in the first and fourth quarters.

