Denied; Moline blunts Rock Island Alleman 56-0
Denied; Moline blunts Rock Island Alleman 56-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Moline squeeze Rock Island Alleman 56-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

The Maroons thundered in front of the Pioneers 29-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

