Denied; Moline blunts Rock Island Alleman 56-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Moline squeeze Rock Island Alleman 56-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
The Maroons thundered in front of the Pioneers 29-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Maroons registered a 50-0 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Rock Island Alleman squared up on Rock Island in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.