Denied; Peru St. Bede blunts Sherrard 53-0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Peru St. Bede blank Sherrard 53-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Bruins and the Tigers were both scoreless.
Peru St. Bede registered a 30-0 advantage at halftime over Sherrard.
